Trump commutes sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone.

Stone was sentenced in February to forty months in federal prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. He was supposed to report to prison by Tuesday.

He and his lawyers are appealing the November 2019 conviction.

Trump has long railed against Stone’s arrest and conviction as a “witch hunt” on Twitter and has claimed that his friend was a victim of persecution by “the Deep State.”

In recent interviews, the president has suggested that he was considering pardoning Stone.

A commutation would not erase Stone’s felony convictions in the same way a pardon would, but it would protect him from serving prison time as a result.