CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash in Anderson County.
On 3/6/21 at approximately 1:49 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single engine airplane crash in a field at the address of 5236 FM 1990.
There were two people on board, both were transported to local hospitals due to sustaining serious injuries.
Any further inquiries will need to be directed to the FAA/NTSB.
- Two people hospitalized after plane crash in Anderson County
- Remembering the Alamo 185 years later
- Driver injured in wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard near Tyler mall
- After 2 recent deaths, why are people still doing extreme baby gender reveals?
- See inside this incredible 1940’s-era Art Deco home that just hit the market