TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every day for the past 22 years someone has died in a car crash in Texas, and as our population grows so does the amount of fatal wrecks.

In fact, for the past several years there have been about 10-deaths from crashes every day across the state.

Officials say almost 80,000 lives have been lost to preventable crashes.

The TxDOT campaign, “End the Streak Texas” is trying to change that by bringing awareness to the issue and how it affects Texans.

“If you can save one life, or cause one person just to give it a second thought, you never know what can happen and the more people you can reach and get the knowledge to, the better off everyone will be” said Grace head football coach, Tim Russell.

Organizers say that even though they’ve set a major goal, it’s still possible to reach if every driver does their part.