Tyler City Council removes restrictions on putting solar panels on homes in city

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to change a city ordinance that restricted the use of solar panels on homes in the city.

The city had prevented the installation of solar panels that were visible from from public streets.

Mayor Don Warren said the city had to change its ordinance to comply with a new state law.

During the latest legislative session, the state passed SB 398 which prevents municipalities or property owners’ association from imposing “onerous requirements” on rooftop solar. The new state law goes into effect Sept. 1

“Our ability to deny solar panels is gone,” Warren said.

Specifically the city changed the language in the Unified Development Code that addresses the placement of roof-mounted solar panels.

“This revision will provide the necessary clarity as to the ability to utilize solar energy devices in the city of Tyler,” said Planning Director Kyle Kingma.

All who spoke were in favor in removing the restrictions.