TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Fire Department celebrated the addition of two new fire engines to their fleet with a ‘push in’ tradition.

It will help them serve the nearly 14,000 calls for service every year. The tradition goes back to horse drawn equipment, the horses were unable to back in, so firefighters had to unclip the horse and push the equipment back into the bay themselves.

One of the two engines is at station five on South Bennett Avenue. The second engine is at station nine, serving the outskirts of the city.

“It absolutely keeps us in that ready state. The reliability of a truck, the other ones started getting a few miles on them. The optimum replacement time for a fire engine is 12 years,” said Fire Chief David Coble.

Replacing the old with the new is crucial to how fast and efficient fire men and women can get to your property in a time of crisis.

“No one wants a truck to not start or not be able to respond when that emergency happens,” said Coble.

Both engines have up to date safety features and are the only trucks in the city that hold 1,000 gallons of water.

“If they respond outside the city, they can respond for mutual aid without finding a hydrant and be able to do quite a bit of work to put a fire out before finding additional water,” said Coble.

Members of the community were also part of the two imitations. At station 9 the event meant something more to Joyce McWilliams and her family.

Photo Courtesy of Joyce McWilliams

Photo Courtesy of Joyce McWilliams

Photo Courtesy of Joyce McWilliams

Photo Courtesy of Joyce McWilliams

“My brother, Royce Daughtery, was the first captain here. He started with the Tyler fire department in 1975 and he retired from this station,” said McWilliams, Royce’s twin sister.

Royce died in April and his family hasn’t been back to the station since.

“We felt like as a family that we should honor him and come out here,” said McWilliams.

The family said it was special to celebrate Royce at his beloved station, by supporting what he and countless firefighters devote their life to.

Station nine’s previous truck that was only three years old will now move and serve station six.

Two more trucks that have already been paid will join the Tyler FD fleet in November of 2024.