Tyler ISD board approves 2021-2022 district calendar

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2021-2022 district calendar during a meeting on Monday.
The first day of school will be on Aug. 16, 2021 and the final day of classes will be on May 27, 2022.
This will allow the district to end the school year before Memorial Day, as many families and staff has asked.
For the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs, the first day of school will be Aug. 16, 2021. The last day of class will be July 15, 2022.
The district will also have the following staff holidays:
Student and staff holidays are as follows:
Labor Day – September 5
Fall Break – October 15
Thanksgiving Break – November 22-26
Christmas Break – December 20-31
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – January 17
Winter Break – February 11
Spring Break – March 7-11
Good Friday – April 15
Memorial Day – May 30
The new calendar will include 9 week grading periods instead of 6 week periods. Students and staff will also get one day off each month.
“The feedback we received from the community survey showed an overwhelming positive reaction for the proposed 2021-2022 District calendar,” said Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines. “According to the feedback submitted, our staff, families, and the community are in favor of how the instructional days are planned, and most importantly, that the school year will still be able to end before Memorial Day.”
