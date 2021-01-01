Tyler, Longview recruiting firefighter candidates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire departments in Longview and Tyler are currently recruiting firefighter candidates.

For the first time in 13 years, the Tyler Fire Department is opening its civil service exam to non-certified firefighters. The department is taking applications until Jan. 15. The test is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Applicants must be:

Be 18 to 35

Be a high school graduate or have a G.E.D.

Be in good health and able to pass a medical examination.

Be in good physical condition and be able to perform all the essential functions of the position.

Have a valid driver’s license on date of appointment.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Tyler Fire Department can visit the department’s website to see if they are eligible to apply.

Longview Fire Department also is accepting applications for firefighters and paramedics positions through Jan. 11. The written exam is set for Jan. 19 and 20.

Longview requires candidates to be:

At least 21 at the time of test date

Have high school diploma or G.E.D.

Have government issued drivers license

More information on how to become a firefighter in Longview is available here.