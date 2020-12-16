Tyler pays $300,000 to settle lawsuit accusing officers of suffocating suspect

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler is paying a woman $300,000 to settle a lawsuit in which she claims two Tyler police officers and five Smith County sheriff’s jailers caused the death of her son.

The lawsuit is not an admission of wrongdoing on behalf of the city or the two police officers named in the wrongful death suit, according to the settlement.

The settlement was released Wednesday afternoon. Last week the city council voted unanimously to ratify the settlement. The lawsuit was listed as a consent agenda item and was not discussed by the council in open session.

On May 14, 2017, Teddy Parker, 32, became unresponsive and turned purple while being booked into the Smith County Jail on a public intoxication arrest. He died two days later when he was removed from life support at East Texas Medical Center, now UT Health Tyler.

What happened to Parker during the time after he was brought to the jail and when he was put into an ambulance as emergency medical responders tried to revive him remains in dispute.

The jailers and police officers who were there say in their reports that Parker was combative and jerking and that some held him down. Their reports also say some of them covered his mouth – but not his nose – after Parker spat on one of the jailers.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that peace officers suffocated her son by pulling his shirt over his mouth and nose and also covering his mouth and nose with their hands. It also alleges that excessive force was used and that Parker, who was in handcuffs with his hands behind his back, did not present a threat.

None of the jailers and police officers named in the suit have been found guilty of doing anything wrong and a medical examiner concluded that “the toxic effects of methamphetamine” killed Parker, not suffocation.

Thomas Wilson with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office said the county has not reached a settlement with Parker in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit named the city, Smith County and seven individuals as defendants.

Parker is seeking compensation for attorneys fees, funeral costs, loss of companionship and mental anguish among other things.