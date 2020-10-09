Tyler police investigating overnight convenience store robberies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler police are looking for suspects after three robberies occurred at different gas stations.

The robberies happened at CEFCO gas stations at the 805 W. Houston location, Old Jacksonville Highway location and the Old Bullard location.

At Old Bullard, a man with a gun forced one of the two employees inside to give him money from the cash register and fled.

The gunman was described as wearing dark clothing.

Police said there were customers in the station when the gunman entered at about 2 a.m. but no one was hurt.

Tyler Police Detectives found two of the sweatshirts used in the 805 W. Houston and 5120 Old Jacksonville Hwy robberies. If anyone recognizes these sweatshirts please contact detective Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.