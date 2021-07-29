Tyler to spend $1M to repair Glenwood Elevated Storage Tank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will spend about $1 million to repair and improve the 500,000-gallon Glenwood Elevated Storage Tank at the intersection of North Glenwood Boulevard and North Gaston Avenue.

An inspection of the tank in 2019 identified work that was needed, the city said. This project includes painting the tank’s interior and exterior and replacing many of its steel components.

“This maintenance work will prevent corrosion and extend the life of the water storage tank,

said Water Utilities Director Kate Dietz. “We want to get the longest life we can from a water storage tank while maintaining water quality and safety.”

The city council awarded a contract to Utility Service Co. during its meeting Wednesday. The project is funded through the Tyler Water Utilities Fund.