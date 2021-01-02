University of Texas fires head football coach Tom Herman

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KETK) – Tom Herman is no longer the head football coach for the Texas Longhorns, and multiple sources are reporting the school will hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as his replacement.

The University of Texas at Austin announced on Saturday morning, they would not be bringing him back for the 2021 season.

Herman was hired back in November of 2016, after a successful run at the University of Houston.

Over his four seasons in Austin, the Longhorns are 4-0 in bowl games, but only managed to make it to the Big 12 championship game once during his tenure, which was a loss to the University of Oklahoma.

Here is the official statement from the University:

“With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals. President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university.”