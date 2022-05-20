TYLER, Texas (KETK) — They were one of the premier programs at the Division Three level, and now the UT Tyler Patriots softball team is making its mark in Division Two, punching their ticket to the World Series.

This was the team’s first opportunity to qualify, while the school transitioned to Division Two, and in their first postseason action, the Patriots are headed to the big stage.

After winning the Regional title last week, the Patriots hosted Texas A&M-Kingsville for a three-game Super Regional series.

UT Tyler beat the Javelinas 5-1 on Thursday but lost game two 6-5 in 9 innings on Friday

However, the Patriots sealed the deal in game three, winning 6-4 and earning a championship berth.

The Patriots will now get ready to head to Denver for the NCAA Division Two World Series, looking to win the program’s first title since 2016.