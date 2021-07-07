Vexus Fiber to build $50M optic broadband network in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Vexus Fiber, a fiber service provider in Texas, says it will spend $50 million to bring its fiber-to-the-home network to Tyler.

Vexus Fiber plans to have full-network completion within 24 months, said a statement from the company. Some neighborhoods and businesses in Tyler will see network availability in 2022.

Vexus announced it also will hire local management, sales, technical and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team, visit vexusfiber.com/jobs.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Tyler,” says Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network is built with future-proof technology that provides a reliable, world-class Internet connection, and fosters additional growth and economic development for Tyler. Given that we are a Texas-based provider we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network.”

The network extension is part of an plan financed by existing investors Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who are investing $50 million to the expansion into Tyler.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber delivers. They continue to bring gigabit capacity to residents of cities in Texas and Louisiana,” added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

According to the company, fiber Internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference, and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection. Vexus Fiber says its service will deliver up to 10 Gig Internet speeds, along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers.

It says business customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest and receive updates on construction.

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of Internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud-hosted services and more.