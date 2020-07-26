Rep. John Lewis’ body crosses Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for final journey

SELMA, Alabama (KETK) – The late Rep. John Lewis is carried over the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, before his body lies in state at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery.

Lewis led the protesters who tried to cross the bridge March 7, 1965, as part of African Americans’ fight for civil rights in this country.

Lewis and other protesters were beaten by law enforcement officers. His skull was fractured and he was one of dozens of marchers hospitalized.

The day has become known as “Bloody Sunday,” but images from that violent event, broadcast on national news across the country, led to the signing of the Civil Rights Act.

Body bearers from the U.S. armed forces are expected to place the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon onto a horse-drawn caisson Sunday at the Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. From here, the public will be able to march alongside Lewis to the foot of the bridge.

The late Congressman will make his final journey across the bridge alone.