President Trump held White House briefing defending his Supreme Court nominee and her religious beliefs

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump held a White House Briefing Sunday afternoon the day after he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

During the briefing President Trump defended his nomination for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her religious beliefs.

Trump also gave several statements about the Russians spying on the U.S. election comparing it to the Watergate scandal.

President Trump was also asked about how much he paid in income taxes after the New York Times published that he only paid $750 in both 2016 and 2017. He said he would release his taxes.

In regards to some saying he is not preparing for the debate he said that he is and that everyday he prepares by answering questions like ones held in the briefing.