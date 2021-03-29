Weather Service: 5 tornados hit East Texas, western Louisiana Saturday

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The National Weather Service now says that three tornadoes touched down in East Texas on Saturday.

Here is the latest information:

Tornado 1: Central Cherokee County

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 120 mph

Path Length: 20.67 miles

Path Width : 500 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 6:04 p.m.

Start Location: 8 SSW Rusk

End Time: 6:38 p.m.

End Location: 4 ESE Reklaw / Nacogdoches County

The tornado original touched down just southwest of Russell Cemetery off FM-23 south-southwest of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County. The tornado continued onward to cross US-69 with intermittent damage along CR-1101. The tornado crossed FM-343 and intensified and widened significantly to approximately 500 yards. Several hundred trees were snapped continuously along the 500 yard wide path along CR-1211 and CR-1209. The tornado then weakened and provided more intermittent damage before lifting in extreme NW Nacogdoches County northwest of the Sacul community.

Tornado 2: Mount Enterprise

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 115 mph

Path Length /statute/: 21.28 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 300.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 6:59 p.m.

Start Location: 1 W Mount Enterprise

End Time: 07:29 PM CDT

End Location: 3 NNW Gary City / Panola County

Summary: The tornado touched downed about 1 mile southwest of Mount Enterprise where it uprooted trees in an open field southwest of town. The tornado continued on to cause shingle

damage on several single family homes. One home had its roof mostly removed near the intersection of US-84 and W 5th St. The tornado continued onward to damage a church steeple as it crossed

US-84. The tornado continued to snap and uproot trees and produce shingle damage as it passed across the north side of Mount Enterprise. After moving out of Mount Enterprise, the tornado

continued to uproot and snap trees until it reached several residences on the shore of Lake Murvaul. There, the tornado increased in intensity as it snapped or uprooted most trees and damaged the shingles on many homes. The tornado crossed Lake Murvaul, and it weakened as it began to produce more sporadic damage. A preliminary analysis indicates that the tornado lifted after uprooting trees northeast of Lake Murvaul and northwest of Gary City. While the prelim analysis does not show a continuous track, data from aerial surveys conducted by partners may indicate that there was one continuous track to just south of Carthage.

Tornado 3: Southeast and East of Carthage

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length: 16.68 miles

Path Width: 1600

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: 1

Start Time: 7:38 p.m.

Start Location: 4 SSE Carthage

End Time: 8:05 p.m.

End Location: 9 W Keachi / Panola County

The tornado touched down near US-59 south of Carthage where it downed and uprooted approximately ten hardwood and softwood trees. The tornado intensified as it ran parallel to FM-

2517 and ripped the roof off of a single family home. The tornado continued to completely destroy 3 metal outbuildings and shift another single family home off of its foundation. At this

location along CR-405, the tornado tossed an antique vehicle 50 yards and wrapped sheet metal around approximately 10 trees. The tornado continued to snap large softwood trees along CR-The tornado crossed FM-699 and caused moderate roof damage to a brick home near the intersection of CR-407 and CR-408. A single-wide manufactured home utilizing a pan anchorage system was pulled free from the anchors, destroyed, and some of the debris was blown a couple of hundred yards into a field to the east. The tornado widened considerably and produced a wide swath of snapped trees north and south of FM-2517, likely numbering well into the hundreds, especially in an area along CR-448. As the tornado crossed Hwy 31, a large outbuilding was destroyed, but portions of the wooden frame remained anchored by bolts to the foundation. In this same area, a large pine tree was uprooted and fell onto a single-wide manufactured home killing one person and injuring another. The tornado continued northeast snapping and uprooting trees as it traveled north of FM-2517. It crossed CR-470, CR-471, and finally lifted just east of CR-332.

Tornado 4: Near Keachi, Louisiana

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 93 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.49 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 480.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 8:08 p.m.

Start Location: 4 W Keachi / De Soto Parish / Louisiana

End Time: 08:13 PM CDT

End Location: 2 NNW Keachi / De Soto Parish /Louisiana

The tornado began on Holmes Road between Highways 168 and 172. It tracked northeast and eventually straddled the Caddo/De Soto Parish Line. It lifted near the triple intersection

of Keatchie-Marshall Road, Pluto Road, and Majestic Road. Damage consisted entirely of snapped and uprooted trees. A preliminary survey does show a continuous track to the northeast. However, a future aerial survey could very well indicate this tornado and Tornado #5 are a continuous track.

Tornado 5: Near Stonewall, Louisiana

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length /statute/: 12.06 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 675.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 8:23 p.m.

Start Location: 2 SSW Stonewall / De Soto Parish / Louisiana

End Time: 8:41 p.m.

End Location: 9 ENE Stonewall / Caddo Parish / Louisiana

End Lat/Lon: 32.3276 / -93.663

Summary: This tornado began in the North Desoto Estates subdivision in Stonewall. Two homes sustained moderate roof damage. On Ann Francis Road just east of US Hwy 171, an attached

garage of a home was completely destroyed after the tornadic winds compromised the garage door, removed the roof, and caused collapse of exterior brick walls, which were only lightly mortared

to the foundation. The roof was lifted nearly 30 feet into the air and thrown clear over a set of trees and into a field to the northeast. The remainder of the home was relatively undamaged.The

tornado continued east-northeast over open country snapping and uprooting trees. It turned more to the northeast after crossing Interstate 49 and produced more consistent tree damage along

Rodeo Drive just north of Stonewall-Frierson Road. Roofing was also peeled back from a small outbuilding at the north end of Rodeo Drive. More sporadic tree damage was observed as the

tornado continued northeast. The tornado snapped and uprooted more hardwood and softwood trees and caused minor roof damage to a home along Ellerbe Road just east of Wallace Lake Dam before lifting.