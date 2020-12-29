Severe Weather Alert: Flood threat Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot of rain is likely to fall in a 2-day period, and a Severe Weather Alert Day has been declared by our East Texas Storm Team.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM

While a cold front is set to arrive to our area this afternoon and evening, the main weather story will come from the upper low. Tonight, that low is moving across Arizona and headed for Mexico where it will stay in the country until Thursday and then lift northward into Texas. This will lead to our heavy rain threat (and an isolated severe risk).

SLOW-MOVING SYSTEM = MORE RAIN

Here is a look at Futurecast. Storms for our area could start by the midday to afternoon hours on Wednesday as the front arrives. But the heaviest rain will increase tonight and especially tomorrow

Despite being in the cooler air tomorrow, a decent layer of warmer air will be above us. This means the rain can be very heavy when it falls, resulting in high rain totals and potentially some flooding. South of the front in Deep East Texas, a risk of severe storms are possible.

Here is a look at our KETK model depicting potential rain amounts. It seems like a good bet that most of us receive 3-5 inches of rain (especially west of HWY 259 & 271). We are in need of this rainfall, but too much in a short period of time will lead to flooding concerns in our area.

Stay tuned to the Storm Team for more updates. To see the latest forecast, click here.