TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People in East Texas and around the country spent hours upon hours reading KETK’s news stories this year but of course some garnered more interest than others.

As 2022 passes into the history books, KETK has compiled a list of all the stories you might remember the most from this year. Good or bad, happy or sad, these are the most viewed stories of the year.

TOP ONLINE STORIES OF 2021

Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, TX (Photo: KPRC)

In Jaunary, Calogero Duenes was walking outside of the a Chuck E Cheese in Humble when he was shot and killed. Duenes’ wife, Amber Uresti, said her husband was shot while he was bringing in a birthday cake for their 6-year-old.

Uresti said she and Duenes were childhood sweethearts. They had two daughters, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Photo Courtesy of Farmers’ Almanac

The Farmers’ Almanac is a beloved resource that people turn to learn what they need to prepare for during the winter. This years winter was no exception.

This year’s Farmers’ Almanac was especially relevant after the severe winter weather that Texas saw at the beginning of the year that knocked out power in much of the state.

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Back in October of 2022, CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green announced his intention to give away ownership of the company.

The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision.

“As an owner, there are certain rights and responsibilities, including the right to sell the company and keep the profits for yourself and your family. As our company grew, that idea began to bother me more and more. Well-meaning attorneys and accountants advised me to simply pass ownership down to my children and grandchildren. It didn’t seem fair to me that I might change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who had not even been born yet.” DAVID GREEN

Green said he thinks God is the reason for his success in business and that he should honor God as a consequence by being the steward of the company and not focusing on his personal profit.

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a jar of medical marijuana sits on the counter at a dispensary in Sherwood, Ore. Registered marijuana growers are upset that thousands of illegal marijuana farms have recently been built in southern Oregon. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

Medical marijuana has been expanding across Texas recently. This has happened in East Texas as well as evidenced by this story which is about the very first medical marijuana store opening up in Nacogdoches.

KETK’S Tori Bean did a special report on the budding medical marijuana industry in Texas back in November. You can watch her special report called “Seed to Sell” by clicking here.

Homeless structure under overpass highlights hidden homeless camps. (Nabil Remadna)

This story is one of many detailing the extent of America’s homeless population. The story shows a homeless encampment built into an underpass in Austin.

CEO of advocacy group “We Can Now” Antony Jackson, spoke with KXAN about the structure.

“Absolutely we have seen structures like that because it is still survival,” Jackson said. “We have to understand that these people, our unhoused population, it is survival for them every single day. This is weather they are up against. That is food. That is hygiene, water, clothing, all of those necessary things that we all need as human beings.”

The more things change, the more they stay the same and one thing that didn’t change in 2022 was Texans’ love for Blue Bell Ice Cream. This story was about the new flavors Strawberry Lemonade and Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload which were unfortunately only sold for a short time.

Strawberry Lemonade was a strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload was a smooth milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

OVERLAND PARK, KS – APRIL 21: Blue Bell Ice Cream is seen on shelves of an Overland Park grocery store prior to being removed on April 21, 2015 in Overland Park, Kansas. Blue Bell Creameries recalled all products following a Listeria contamination. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

If one thing is certain, it’s that East Texans just couldn’t get enough Blue Bell Ice Cream in 2022. Stories about Blue Bell Ice Cream are number six and seven on our list of most viewed stories from this year.

This flavor was called Peachy Peach, a creamy ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. It was available in stores for a limited time in March of 2022.

Well if there’s anything that Texans love more than Blue Bell Ice Cream, it’s Texas it self.

This story lists out eight small Texas towns that you may not have heard of but may want to visit someday.

KTAL reported in July that, the bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in were recovered from a pond Cass County.

According to KTAL, Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, a shoe was found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.

The three sisters were, Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9. Their funerals were held in August.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

KLAS in Las Vegas reported in October that a 28-year-old woman, Hend Bustami, who once told the police she was too good-looking to be arrested, is accused of allegedly killing her mother.

For better or worse, richer or poorer, those are your top ten most viewed stories of the year East Texas.

KETK is looking forward to keeping you up to date with all the news in 2023.