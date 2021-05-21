Whitehouse man dies after being ejected in wreck south of Tyler

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was killed Friday morning on Highway 110 just south of Tyler, the DPS said.

Jerry Johnson Jr., 26, was driving north on the highway about 1 a.m. when his Toyota Corolla went off the east side of the road, struck a culvert and rolled several times.

Johnson was ejected, the DPS said. He was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he died.

The wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51