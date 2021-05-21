Whitehouse man dies after being ejected in wreck south of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was killed Friday morning on Highway 110 just south of Tyler, the DPS said.
Jerry Johnson Jr., 26, was driving north on the highway about 1 a.m. when his Toyota Corolla went off the east side of the road, struck a culvert and rolled several times.
Johnson was ejected, the DPS said. He was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he died.
The wreck is under investigation.
