Woman flown to Tyler hospital after two vehicle accident in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A woman in Lufkin was flown to UT Health Center in Tyler after being involved in a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Loop 287/Ellen trout Drive and Sayers Street.

A Hyundai Sonata attempted to cross Sayers Street southbound and was T-boned on it’s passenger side by an eastbound Toyota 4Runner.

The Toyota rolled on impact while the sonata veered off the road and traveled through a tree-line before crashing into a creek.

The female front seat passenger of the Sonata was trapped in the partially submerged vehicle.

It took 30 minutes for firefighters to free her from her vehicle.

A section of Ellen Trout Drive was shut down for about an hour to allow a medical helicopter to land at the scene.

The driver of the car and his male backseat passenger were both transported to local hospitals.

The female driver of the 4Runner went to a local hospital by private vehicle, while her female passenger went by ambulance.

More information will be released later by the Lufkin Police department.