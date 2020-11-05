Yeti recalls over 240k travel mugs due to burn hazards

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) YETI has recalled its Rambler travel mugs with stronghold lids due to burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the magnet slider on the lid can eject causing hot contents to spill out. This can cause burn injuries.

This recall involves the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid. The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors. The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010.

The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says people should immediately stop using these mugs and visit the YETI website for instructions on returning the lid or at a YETI store for a full refund.