Torino’s draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP)Torino ensured it will remain in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Benevento’s relegation on Tuesday.

Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari’s header late in injury time also hit the woodwork. The match had been rescheduled from earlier this season due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Torino now holds a four-point lead over 18th-place Benevento with one game remaining. Benevento, Crotone and Parma will play in the second division next season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51