Tornado hits Mount Enterprise, Carthage areas; damage reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Church in Mount Enterprise damaged by tornado.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — A tornado has touched down in Mount Enterprise.

According to information from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and National Weather Service storm chaser said a tornado touched down and crossed Highway 343.

Texas Storm Chasers retweeted a video showing a tornado.

Images from the Mount Enterprise and Carthage areas are showing damage.

A KETK News reporter in Mount Enterprise reports seeing significant damage in the downtown Mount Enterprise area.

Officials said that about a dozen homes have either been destroyed or received significant damage. A shelter was quickly created at the volunteer fire department.

Thousands in the region had lost power because of downed power lines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51