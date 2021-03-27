Tornado hits Mount Enterprise, Carthage areas; damage reported

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — A tornado has touched down in Mount Enterprise.
According to information from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and National Weather Service storm chaser said a tornado touched down and crossed Highway 343.
Texas Storm Chasers retweeted a video showing a tornado.
Images from the Mount Enterprise and Carthage areas are showing damage.
A KETK News reporter in Mount Enterprise reports seeing significant damage in the downtown Mount Enterprise area.
Officials said that about a dozen homes have either been destroyed or received significant damage. A shelter was quickly created at the volunteer fire department.
Thousands in the region had lost power because of downed power lines.