Tornado hits Mount Enterprise, Carthage areas; damage reported

Church in Mount Enterprise damaged by tornado.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — A tornado has touched down in Mount Enterprise.

According to information from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and National Weather Service storm chaser said a tornado touched down and crossed Highway 343.

Texas Storm Chasers retweeted a video showing a tornado.

Images from the Mount Enterprise and Carthage areas are showing damage.

A KETK News reporter in Mount Enterprise reports seeing significant damage in the downtown Mount Enterprise area.

Officials said that about a dozen homes have either been destroyed or received significant damage. A shelter was quickly created at the volunteer fire department.

Thousands in the region had lost power because of downed power lines.