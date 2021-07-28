VIDEO: 18-wheeler turns on its side, blocking major Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 18-wheeler flipped on its side Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Troup Highway and Loop 323.
The truck was blocking an eastbound lane turning south onto Troup Highway, show photos from the scene.
The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Several first responders were at the scene.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
- Traffic flowing in Flint again as construction project ends, traffic lights activated
- Sources: Rangers set to trade Joey Gallo to New York Yankees
- Tyler to use smoke to look for leaks in city sanitation system
- Hall of Fame awaits Jimmy Johnson
- Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms ending, hotter weather to end the week