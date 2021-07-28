VIDEO: 18-wheeler turns on its side, blocking major Tyler intersection

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 18-wheeler flipped on its side Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Troup Highway and Loop 323.

The truck was blocking an eastbound lane turning south onto Troup Highway, show photos from the scene.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Several first responders were at the scene.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51