TRAFFIC ALERT: Chicken truck overturns in Lufkin blocking roadway

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A truck hauling a big load of live chickens turned over on its side at the U.S. Highway 69 at Loop 287 underpass in Lufkin Thursday afternoon.

The truck driver was not injured.

“We believe there were some chicken fatalities but the majority are OK,” said a statement from the city.

People were trying to collect chickens that had gotten out and were on the roadway.

Officials were in the process of working to get the truck uprighted.

No traffic was allowing being allowed under the overpass while the accident was being cleared, officials said.