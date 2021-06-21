Traffic Alert: First responders on scene of crash at Loop 323, Brookside Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First responders Monday afternoon are on the scene of a traffic accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive in Tyler.
Photos from the scene show that at least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. One of the cars was resting against a pole.
Several first responders were on site. Eastbound traffic on the loop near the accident was backed up.
One person was treated at the the scene in an ambulance.
