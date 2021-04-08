TRAFFIC ALERT: Texas Highway 155 south of Loop 323 in Tyler partially blocked by 18-wheeler accident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Highway 155 just south of Loop 323 was partially blocked Thursday after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

Part of the 18-wheeler was in one lane and part of it was in the grass Thursday afternoon. Officers on the scene were directing traffic.

The 18-wheeler spilled part of its load of chicken parts onto the highway.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.

