TRAFFIC ALERT: Texas Highway 155 south of Loop 323 in Tyler partially blocked by 18-wheeler accident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Highway 155 just south of Loop 323 was partially blocked Thursday after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Part of the 18-wheeler was in one lane and part of it was in the grass Thursday afternoon. Officers on the scene were directing traffic.
The 18-wheeler spilled part of its load of chicken parts onto the highway.
The Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.
