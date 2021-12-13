LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – US 69 north in Lufkin is down to one lane before the State Supported Living Center, due to a multiple agency investigation, according to officials.
The public is advised to use caution in the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story, KETK is working to get you the latest information.
- TRAFFIC ALERT: US 69 down to one lane in Lufkin
- Huntington Highsteppers share experience of performing at 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
- Texas Baptist Men to provide assistance to Kentucky residents affected by deadly tornadoes
- Texas AG Paxton: Pharma companies giving kids hormone blockers without disclosure
- Could California use language in Texas’ new abortion law to ban assault weapons?