1 dead after driver hits guard rail, flipping truck into Lake Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Friday morning DPS troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-230 around three miles west of the city of Arp.

Investigators determined that the driver of a 2006 Dodge Ram was driving south when for an unknown reason, they drove off of the roadway, hitting a guardrail and flipped into Lake Tyler landing upside down.

Troopers said the driver has not been identified, and that the person died at the scene and was taken to East Texas Mortuary.

According to a preliminary release, the crash remains under investigation.

