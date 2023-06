TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All lanes of traffic are blocked on Toll 49 just west of the intersection of Highway 69 South after a crash.

One person was taken to the hospital and two vehicles were damaged in the wreck. One of the cars reportedly landed in a ditch on the side of the roadway.

Tyler PD accident investigators are on the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KETK News will provide updates as they become available.