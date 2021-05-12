18-wheeler accident closes down HWY 59 in Nacogdoches, HazMat crews on scene

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:
18-wheeler rollover_1559614848546.jpg.jpg

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler accident has closed northbound traffic on U.S. HWY 59 in Nacogdoches, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The accident occurred near Spradley Street and HazMat crews are on the scene to help clear the area. Although the reason for HazMat was not listed, it is likely due to a fuel spill.

Drivers should prepare for delays. The release said that it would take about three hours to clean up.

This only affects the northbound lanes. Southbound lanes on the highway are open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51