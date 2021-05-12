18-wheeler accident closes down HWY 59 in Nacogdoches, HazMat crews on scene

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler accident has closed northbound traffic on U.S. HWY 59 in Nacogdoches, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The accident occurred near Spradley Street and HazMat crews are on the scene to help clear the area. Although the reason for HazMat was not listed, it is likely due to a fuel spill.

Drivers should prepare for delays. The release said that it would take about three hours to clean up.

This only affects the northbound lanes. Southbound lanes on the highway are open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.