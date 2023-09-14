UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said that US 69 South has been cleared as of 5:31 p.m. on Thursday.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and up to seven vehicles is blocking US 69 South near PD Selman Road.

Officials are in route to control traffic in the area and all lanes are closed. Northbound traffic is being directed onto the shoulder and officials said that southbound traffic will be detoured on to PD Selman Road.