LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 18-wheeler that rolled over on Sunday morning on FM 1276 in Polk County has caused traffic delays, according to a tweet from the TxDOT of Lufkin.

Officials said that the 18-wheeler rollover occurred on FM 1276, near FM 943. Hazmat is reportedly in route to the scene.

Only one lane is reported to be open at this time and officials said to prepare for delays.