LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Crews will begin working on FM 2680/Allen Gin Road in Lufkin starting Monday.

This work will require the north end of the roadway to be closed for up to a week.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, crews will work on culverts throughout next week. Traffic will be detoured through Jackson Road to FM 2251/Sayers Street, and detour signs will be placed on SL 287 alerting traffic to the work.

After crews complete the work on the culverts, crews will begin work to widen and resurface the roadway, expecting to be complete by summer 2024.

Drewery Construction Company, Inc., Nacogdoches, will serve as contractor for the $2.6 million project. Motorists should obey all traffic control and reduce speed near the area and through the work zone, said TxDOT.