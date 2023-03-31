ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer on State Highway 19 on Thursday.

Justen Daniel Woodruff, 33, and Paige Alison Hill, 21, were riding in a Hyundai Elantra going south on State Highway 19 when they made a U-turn and crashed into Lanier Franklin, 61, who was driving a Volvo truck tractor towing a truck.

Woodruff and Hill were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Westley.

DPS says this investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.