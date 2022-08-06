HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston officials responded to a major crash at the intersection of Wood Forest and E Sam Houston Parkway on Friday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s twitter page, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four occupants.

Three of the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle but the fourth did not. Sheriff Gonzalez said in his post the fourth occupant appeared to be a young child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An update to the post later clarified the age of the deceased occupant was a 22-month-old child.