22-year-old woman dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old woman died and one man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday.

DPS Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash around 2:50 a.m. on U.S. 69 about two miles north of Jacksonville.

According to a release, Rafael Aguilar, 32, of Bullard, was driving north in a 2004 Ford Expedition and that 22-year-old Allyson Goad, of Edmond Oklahoma was traveling south in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Investigators determined that Aguilar drove into the northbound lane for an unknown reason and ended up colliding with Goad’s pickup head-on.

The Expedition came to a stop in the inside northbound lane and the Silverado pickup came to a stop in the outside southbound lane.

Goad was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Aguilar was taken to a nearby hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.