Lanes back open after 4-vehicle wreck on Loop 323 temporarily blocks northbound, southbound traffic

UPDATE (6:40 p.m.) – The wreck scene has been cleared and all lanes of traffic have reopened, according to police.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is currently working on a wreck involving four vehicles on the 1100 block of Northwest Loop 323.
Police said that both northbound and southbound lanes are blocked between Highway 64 and Highway 110. They are currently encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes and to proceed with caution in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
