LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An eight-year construction project is set to begin in Lufkin.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, engineers, contractors, utility company representatives, consultants and more met to coordinate the largest construction project to date in the district. TxDOT said barricades will be set on Wednesday with construction set to begin Dec. 11 on a 6.37-mile section of the U.S. 59 highway in San Jacinto and Liberty counties.

Officials said Webber LLC is the contractor for the project worth $190, scheduled to be completed in 2031.

The goal of the project is reportedly to improve the U.S. 59 (future I-69) and includes converting a non-freeway into a four-lane freeway with two-lane frontage roads from FM 2914 in San Jacinto County to the Loop 573 in Liberty County and also includes 3.3 miles in the Lufkin district and around three miles in the Beaumont District.

TxDOT urges motorists to reduce speed and obey traffic control while traveling through the work zone and to be aware of machinery and construction personnel.