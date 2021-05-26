AAA: Millions of Texas are hitting the road for holiday; expect heavy traffic

TEXAS (KETK) — Planning to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend — you’re not alone.

AAA Travel says there will be a “substantial increase” in the number of Texans traveling on highways this Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to last year and a typical weekend.

From Friday to Monday, nearly 3 million Texans are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 60% jump from last year, the AAA said. Of those three million Texans choosing to take a trip during the holiday weekend, 93% will be taking a road trip.

“Afternoon congestion has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels in many metropolitan areas,” AAA’s statement said. “Therefore, with the surge of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into this holiday weekend.”

Travelers should anticipate delays to start as early as Thursday and continue through Memorial Day.