TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Across the US, AAA predicts 115 million Americans will be traveling from Saturday into the New Year.

Nine million Texans will travel this year and 8.3 million Texans will drive more than 50 miles to their destination.

“Domestic travel is up, international travel is up, so you’re not only going to see people traveling within the state but leaving the state as well,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster.

“This will be the busiest end of year travel forecast we have seen post COVID and is the second busiest on record,” said Armbruster.

Throughout the weekend, especially on Christmas Eve, Texas drivers will have to endure wet conditions.

“Tires with good tread is really important, reducing your speed when necessary and giving more follow room between you and the vehicle in front of you is very important in the rain and make sure your headlights are working as well so other drivers can see you and you’re visible,” said Armbruster.

AAA encourages drivers to make sure your car is ready and ​you are road trip ready.

“You’ve gotten at least seven hours of sleep you’re stopping every two hours or every 100 miles to be alert and you’re not drinking and driving,” said Armbruster.

The top 10 most popular domestic destinations this year include Florida, California, North Carolina and the East Coast.

Out of the seven million Americans flying, 410,000 Texans will hit the airways this holiday season.

It is important to check the weather at your departure and arrival location.