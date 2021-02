VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At least one 18-wheeler overturned early Thursday morning on I-20 heading west toward Dallas in Van Zandt County.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said that there was a possible second one overturned, but that he was working to confirm that information.

The wreck happened after 6 a.m. at mile marker 518, an exit near CR 2116.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

