Athens to close intersections along Clinton Avenue Tuesday for utility work

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Five intersections along East Clinton Avenue will be closed in Athens on Tuesday so the city can do underground utility work.

The intersections are:

● The right-hand lane of southbound Highway 19. Traffic will be merged to the left lane with traffic cones. Signs will be put up for guidance.

● The intersection of St. Thomas and E. Clinton.

● The intersection of Laird Ln. and E. Clinton.

● The intersection of Lindsey Lane and E. Clinton.

● The intersection of Lucas Drive and E. Clinton will be half closed to allow traffic on E. Clinton to turn on Lucas Drive to detour.

Homes and businesses will have access to their driveways and approaches, said information from the city.

“Please use precaution as heavy excavating equipment will be set up on East Clinton. Plan on taking a detour route around the area of construction,” the announcement said.