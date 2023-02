SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Road 188 will be closed for bridge replacement starting on Monday, Feb. 27.

According to a release, as part of roadway improvements to CR 188, a narrow bridge will be replaced with a concrete box culvert causing the FM 344 and FM 346 portions of the road to be closed.

The roadwork is being done by Reynolds & Kay, Ltd. and it is expected to take two weeks to replace the bridge with the box culvert.