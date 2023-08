LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Champions Drive in Lufkin will be closed Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon from Crown Colony Drive to Columbia Court.

The closing is due to an asphalt resurfacing by the City of Lufkin Street Department.

“CenterPoint Energy repaired a gas leak in the area today which caused that section of roadway to be closed. As of 3 p.m. today, Champions Drive reopened with a temporary, rock-based surface. We ask drivers to proceed with caution,” said the City of Lufkin.