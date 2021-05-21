City, county leaders work to fix pothole problems in East Texas after lots of rain, flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a week of rain and flooding, several streets and roads created big pothole issues.

In Tyler, places like North Parkdale Drive and West Erwin Street saw bigger potholes.

East Texas road crews will work around the clock to fix any damage caused by the torrential rainfall. Crews have put up cones to lay down dirt and oil to patch up the holes for the time being.

Leaders will work to have crews respond to reports of damages all throughout the city.

“With patching trucks that are mobile throughout the city, [crews are] looking for potholes,” Louann Campbell, with the city of Tyler said. “[Crews are] also responding to any calls that come into the street department to fix any potholes.”

For those that live in the Tyler area and have potholes near them, the city has a way to help. The “My Tyler App” is a way for people to contact the city’s street department and about any issues residents might have with the roads.

Those who are unable to get the “My Tyler App” can always go to the city’s website with any complaints.