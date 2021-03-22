City of Longview to temporary close lane beginning Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview said there will be a temporary lane closure at Hawkins Parkway Good Shepherd Way beginning March 24 on Wednesday.

The eastbound right lane will be closed between 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Temporary lane closures will continue for several weeks to allow for the widening of Hawkings Parkway.

The city encouraged drivers to use an alternate route. The project will consist of the installation of a new four-way traffic signal.

