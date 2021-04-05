City of Tyler spins into action on installing 36 miles of bicycle lanes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will begin work on installing 36 miles of bicycle lanes on Monday, April 5.

Contractors with Stripe-A-Zone began making the streets and roadways on Monday.

The city hopes to have more than 36 miles of designated bicycle lanes by the middle of August.

The lanes will cover more than 36.2 miles of city roads on more than 11 different routes. There will also be a hub near the downtown area.

All the routes will be added to existing pavement, meaning there will be no construction to any current roads. The development will include a combination of signage and lane markings, so the disruption to commuters should be minimal.

The Tyler Bike Stripes project will connect 11 bicycle spokes with a centralized hub in the downtown area.

Maps of the bike routes are available on the City of Tyler website where you can see a map of the complete overview and a map of each spoke.

The City of Tyler said this will increase the safety of both drivers and bicyclists.

The project will connect three college campuses in the city: Texas College, Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler.

The grant will pay for 80 percent of the eligible costs and the City will be responsible for $108,908.28 or 20 percent of the $544,541.37 construction contract for the project.