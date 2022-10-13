TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A specific area of Grande Boulevard in Tyler is known by locals for being a hot-spot for wrecks.

Last August, the Tyler City Council approved a contract to study the stretch of road and find potential solutions. Specifically, they looked at the stretch of West Grande between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and non-fatal crashes in the past decade.

The city council brought on C.T. Brannon Corporation, who created a report on conditions and options for improvement. They studied roadway geometry and looked at reported crashes from 2011 until 2020, then reported their findings to the council on Wednesday.

“The analyses indicated a higher proportion of crashes happened during rain or wet pavement conditions and at night,” according to the city of Tyler.

They studied and compared the following options:

Option 1: Install new signage and striping, including illuminated chevrons that light up as the vehicle enters the curve. Cost: $180,235

Option 2: Milling out the existing pavement, installing a new asphalt surface, installing a high-friction surface treatment, and installing signage and striping per Option 1. Cost: $639,804

Option 3: Install Options 1 and 2, plus relocating an Oncor electric tower. Cost: $1,194,204

Option 4: Reconstruct roadway to increase radii of curves and create a tangent section between curves, add super-elevation to both curves, relocate Oncor electric tower and install signage and striping per previous option. Cost: $2,186,817.16

“The Engineering Department recommends Option 3 to be considered for implementation,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “After implementation, we will evaluate the area in five years to review the success of the improvements and consider other alternatives, including Option 4, if crashes continue.”

At their Wednesday meeting, the city council decided to implement Option 1 immediately and come back with a contract for the council to vote on for Options 2 and 3.

This project was approved in the 2020-2021 Half-Cent Work Plan and funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.