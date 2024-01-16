TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is preparing for the aftermath of the freeze, warning residents that more work zones may pop up in the coming weeks.

Roads, which were just covered in white, have almost gone back to their normal color within 24 hours in many places.

“Our guys have been working hard to hit the bridges and overpasses,” said Jeff Williford, Public Information Officer for Tyler’s TxDOT District.

Although some roads are still covered in ice, it will all eventually melt away, and what is left behind will become TxDOT’s priority.

“Clean up, just from the granular material and things we put out. Branches, like I said before. We’ll work on clean-up of those, moving them from the roadway,” said Williford.

However, there is another problem that may stem from the cold, pot holes.

“With extreme temperatures, especially the cold, the asphalt could suffer,” Williford explained.

Williford said residents should still practice driving safely in icy conditions, but the message will soon shift into work zone safety, as they fix those new dips on the road.

“Keep that in mind when you see us out, even after these events, to give us room,” Williford said.

TxDOT urges drivers to keep an eye out for those who will face the effects of this winter storm.

“We’ve seen incidents throughout the state where people may not watch their speed throughout work zones and the results can be dangerous,” Williford said.

As of Tuesday morning, TxDOT employees were still out on the roads laying out granular material to help with traction, along with some deicers.